'Deepika Padukone and Rakhi Sawant': Farah Khan says she has given 'two megastars' to the industry

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has said that she has given two 'megastars' to the Hindi film industry, one being actor Deepika Padukone, and the other being Rakhi Sawant. Farah Khan made the statement on the Zee Comedy Show, where she is currently a judge. Recently, Rakhi Sawant and musician Anu Malik had appeared on the show as guests.

According to a leading daily, Rakhi Sawant spoke about the struggles she faced over the years. She also said that a call from Farah Khan changed her life and she owes her career to Farah.

Reacting to this, Farah said, "I have given two megastars to the industry, one is Deepika Padukone, and the other is Rakhi Sawant. Both of them are great actors, but I have to say that Rakhi was the most punctual, hard-working, well-behaved, and respectful girl on the sets of Main Hoon Na and I love her for that."

Deepika made her Bollywood debut with Farah's Om Shanti Om in 2007. She starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade, Kirron Kher, Bindu and Satish Shah.

Rakhi Sawant played the role of a student named Mini in the 2004 film Main Hoon Na. It was written and directed by Farah in her directorial debut. The film also featured Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Suniel Shetty, Amrita Rao and Zayed Khan.

Earlier this week, SpotboyE had reported Rakhi as saying on the show, "I used to give my best and to look slim and fit, I used to have only one bowl of dal every day. However, things weren't looking so great. But one fine day, I got a call from Farah Khan madam's office, and they called me for an audition at Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies' Office and things changed from there. As soon as I kept the phone, I lost consciousness. My mother gave me another bowl of dal and that's when I got into my senses and started preparing for my audition."

She also said, "I was told that I would have to look glamorous as the character was such. But in the chawl that I was staying at, you couldn't step out in such clothes. So, I asked my mother what should I do? She gave me a set of curtains, which I wrapped around my glamorous clothes and went for the audition." Speaking about Farah, Rakhi had said that she had faith in her. She added that when the cameras started rolling she removed the curtains and 'they loved my audition and offered me the film'.

Rakhi had appeared on Bigg Boss 14 and was among the five finalists with Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, and Nikki Tamboli. She chose to take a ₹14 lakh cash payout and leave the show.