Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh share a laugh, she edits her photo in unseen pics from Manish Malhotra's show

Actor Deepika Padukone on Sunday shared a series of photos, several of them unseen, from the recent show of fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Taking to Instagram, Deepika also shared pictures of her husband-actor Ranveer Singh. She dropped several polaroid photos in which she and Ranveer laughed and posed together. (Also Read | Ranveer Singh kisses Deepika Padukone as they hold hands and walk the ramp)

A few of the pictures, showed the couple walking and posing on the ramp. In one of the photos, Ranveer and Deepika posed for the camera during their photoshoot. A picture also showed Deepika sitting while looking away from the lens. A photo showed Deepika editing her picture on a laptop.

Sharing the pictures, Deepika captioned the post, "And it went like… (performing arts emoji) @ranveersingh." Reacting to the photo, Ranveer dropped a hot face emoji. Manish Malhotra posted several red heart emojis.

Ranveer and Deepika recently became the royal show-stoppers for Manish's latest collection at the Mijwan Fashion Show 2022 in Mumbai. Deepika donned a white and silver lehenga and she tied her hair in a messy bun with smokey eyes. Ranveer wore a black sherwani with white embroidery. The couple marked their runway debut for Manish's Mijwan Fashion show.

Recently, fans saw Ranveer in Netflix's interactive special Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls. He will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's directorial film Cirkus with Jacqueline Fernandes and Pooja Hegde. The film is slated to release on Christmas 2022. He also has Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 11, 2023.

Deepika will be seen in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Directed by Sidharth Anand, the film is set to release on January 25, 2023. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. She also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and The Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline.

