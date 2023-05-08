Deepika Padukone attends Jay Shetty's Bengaluru show with sister Anisha, blows flying kiss to fan. Watch

Actor Deepika Padukone was recently in Bengaluru where she attended motivational speaker-author Jay Shetty's show. Several videos and pictures of the actor from inside the venue emerged online. Deepika's sister Anisha Padukone also accompanied the actor for Jay's Love Rules Tour show. (Also Read | Deepika Padukone showers love on Alia Bhatt days after her Met Gala debut, Reddit calls it ‘damage control’)

For the show, Deepika opted for a white shirt, denims and shoes. Her sister Anisha opted for a black top with a denim jacket and denims. In several clips, several people in the audience screamed and shouted, "Deepika, we love you." When a fan said, "love you Deepu," the actor blew a kiss. Sharing the clip, the fan wrote, "She gave me a flying kiss."

Sharing a clip of Deepika and Anisha on Twitter, a fan wrote, "How pretty is @deepikapadukone. She just sat a row behind me and she's just soooo gorgeous." In several other clips, Deepika was seen exiting the venue with her security team. The clips were posted on Twitter by a fan account. The caption read, "Deepika attended Jay Shetty's Love Rules Tour show in Bangalore with her family yesterday."

A fan shared a post on Instagram in which she posed with Deepika. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Went to hear and meet the most amazing person on earth (aka @jayshetty ) Had the most phenomenal experience of my life! Cried, laughed, introspected and reflected on stage and off stage! Called out by my name by my favourite actress and the very beautiful @deepikapadukone. Best night? Of course!!"

Deepika returned to Mumbai on Sunday evening. She was seen at the airport dressed in casuals. For her travel, the actor wore a white T-shirt, denim jacket, pants and sneakers. She also carried a bag and opted for dark sunglasses. As she got inside her car, a child came forward to click a photo with her. However, her security team member pushed him away. Deepika then called the child and posed for a picture with him.

Last week, Deepika was spotted at the Mumbai airport with her father and badminton legend Prakash Padukone. Clad in an all-white co-ord set, she looked gorgeous. Deepika posed for the paparazzi and greeted them.

Deepika will be next seen in the upcoming action thriller Project K opposite actor Prabhas. She also has Siddharth Anand's next aerial action thriller, Fighter, opposite Hrithik Roshan in the pipeline. Fighter, which is scheduled to release on January 25 next year, will also star Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi.

