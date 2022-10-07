Deepika Padukone attends Paris Fashion Week show with parents; fans react: ‘So thoughtful, they must be so proud’

Deepika Padukone was one of the celebrity guests at the recent Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week. On Tuesday, the iconic fashion brand had presented its latest collection at the fashion week, and Deepika Padukone, who is the global brand ambassador of Louis Vuitton, was seated in the front row dressed in a mini dress by the brand. Now, some pictures and videos of the actor arriving at the fashion show and leaving with her parents, former badminton player Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone, are being widely shared by her fans on social media. Also read: Deepika Padukone joins Hollywood stars Ana de Armas, Jaden Smith at Paris Fashion Week, Ranveer Singh cheers for 'baby'

Deepika was seen seating in the front row at Paris Fashion Week, alongside Hollywood A-listers like Alicia Vikander, Antoine Arnault, Ana de Armas, and others. A video of Deepika arriving at the fashion show, followed by her parents, was shared on social media. In the short clip, the actor, who wore a grey dress with bold makeup and swept-back wet hair, was seen turning back and looking out for her parents, who walked behind her. While her mother Ujjala wore a white shirt and a pair of trousers with a matching blazer, her father Prakash Padukone kept it casual and wore a black sweater over a white shirt and a pair of black pants.

A Louis Vuitton employee, who accompanied the actor during the fashion show, also shared a post featuring Deepika with her family during their Paris Fashion Week outing. The caption read, “… It is an honour and privilege to witness this first hand, to work alongside this one-woman powerhouse (Deepika), and all the elves behind her.” In one of the photos, Deepika, Ujjala, and Prakash Padukone posed in front of Paris’ famous Louvre Pyramid. Many left comments on the photos of Deepika and her family. One wrote, “So incredibly proud.” Another one also wrote, “This is incredible!”

Reacting to a video of Deepika with her parents after the show, many fans praised the actor for being thoughtful and sharing her special moments with her parents. In the clip, the trio was seen waiting for their car outside the fashion show venue. One fan wrote on Instagram, “So elegant and thoughtful. Love her for sharing these successful moments with her parents.” A comment also read, “Just love watching her in international events with her parents… must be so proud.” A person also complimented Deepika’s mother Ujjala, and wrote, “I mean of course Deepika is Deepika, but her mom is looking so cool.”

Deepika was appointed as Louis Vuitton’s brand ambassador earlier this year and wore many of the brand's outfits during her appearance at Cannes Film Festival 2022, where she served as a jury member. Deepika has recently been also appointed as the brand ambassador of the international jewellery brand Cartier. Deepika’s upcoming films include Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan, The Intern remake and Project K with Amitabh Bachchan, and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.

