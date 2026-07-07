Deepika Padukone flaunts baby bump in new ad; fans say, ‘Dua’s mom debuting another child globally’

While fans are eagerly waiting to watch Deepika Padukone share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in King, the actor surprised them with a new advertisement for global hotel chain Hilton.

Deepika flaunts baby bump in new ad

Deepika Padukone starred in a new ad.

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The commercial features Deepika in a chic blue pantsuit as she effortlessly dances her way through a luxurious Hilton property, exuding her trademark grace and confidence. What made the ad even more special for fans was the fact that Deepika is currently expecting her second child. According to reports, the actor shot the campaign while she was 4 months pregnant.

The advertisement quickly won over social media, with fans gushing over Deepika's radiant appearance and noticing her baby bump. One user wrote, "Deepika's new Hilton ad shot while she was pregnant." Another commented, "Dua's mumma slaying with that baby bump🔥🔥🔥." A third fan noticed, "That little baby bump." Another user wrote, "Finally! It's been almost three months without posting." One more comment read, "Dua's Mom debuting another child globally."

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About Deepika

{{^usCountry}} Deepika was recently in the news after she exited Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, following reports that her demand for a fixed eight-hour workday, along with several other conditions, could not be accommodated. Later, filmmaker Nag Ashwin also announced the actor's exit from Kalki 2. Reports claimed that the decision stemmed from conflicting professional commitments, scheduling issues, and a reported reduction in her character's role in the sequel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deepika was recently in the news after she exited Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, following reports that her demand for a fixed eight-hour workday, along with several other conditions, could not be accommodated. Later, filmmaker Nag Ashwin also announced the actor's exit from Kalki 2. Reports claimed that the decision stemmed from conflicting professional commitments, scheduling issues, and a reported reduction in her character's role in the sequel. {{/usCountry}}

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After stepping away from the two high-profile projects, Deepika was officially announced as part of Shah Rukh Khan's King. The film marks her sixth collaboration with the superstar. Recently, photos from the sets of the film also surfaced online, adding to the excitement among fans.

Deepika is also busy with her upcoming film Raaka alongside Allu Arjun. Raaka is directed by Atlee and produced by Sun Pictures. The film is expected to hit theatres in 2027.

Deepika all set to welcome second child

Earlier this year, Deepika and husband Ranveer Singh shared a joint Instagram post to announce that they are all set to embrace parenthood once again. Deepika shared a photo of her daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, holding a pregnancy test that showed two distinct pink lines, a universal symbol for a positive result. Both Ranveer and Deepika's hands could be seen gently holding their daughter. Deepika captioned the post with just evil eye emojis.

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Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in Italy in 2018 after years of dating. They welcomed their first child, Dua, in September 2024.