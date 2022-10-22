Deepika Padukone gets nostalgic as she marks 4 years of wedding announcement with Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone has shared her and Ranveer Singh's wedding invite and a picture of them together to mark four years of their wedding announcement. They were in a relationship for a few years before they announced their union by sharing the wedding announcement on their respective social media handles on October 21, 2018. Also read: Deepika Padukone is only Indian among world's 10 most beautiful women. Here's who topped the list

Sharing the card which is dated 21 October, 2018, originally shared on a fan page, Deepika wrote on her Instagram Stories, “4 years ago!” along with a heart emoji. They had made the marriage announcement in October. The couple got married in Lake Como on November 14, 15 in twin wedding ceremonies as per Konkani and Sindhi rituals. Only few selected friends and close family members had attended the nuptials.

Deepika Padukone shared the wedding invite and a picture of the couple posted on a fan group.

The card read: "21.10.2018. With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing that our wedding is set to take place on the 14th and 15th of November, 2018. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness. Lots of love, Deepika and Ranveer."

Deepika and Ranveer Singh are all set to celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary. The two are currently busy with their respective work assignments and travel. Deepika is now looking forward to Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan, which will release in theatres on January 25 next year. She is currently working on Project K with Prabhas. She has also signed Fighter with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand. This will mark Deepika and Hrithik Roshan's first collaboration.

Ranveer has wrapped up shooting for Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He also has Rohit Shetty's Cirkus lined up for release next year.

