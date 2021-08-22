Deepika Padukone giggles as Ranveer Singh sings Baar Baar Din Yeh Aaye for his mother after lunch date, watch

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrated his mother Anju Bhavnani’s birthday on Sunday with a lunch date. Afterwards, Ranveer joined the photographers stationed outside the restaurant in singing Baar Baar Din Yeh Aaye for his mother. Deepika could not stop giggling.

Holding Anju and Deepika’s hand, Ranveer walked out of the restaurant and stopped to pose for pictures. As the paparazzi began singing for Anju, he joined them and gave the song his own twist by adding ‘mummy’ every time after ‘happy birthday to you’.

Deepika was dressed in a balloon-sleeve red top and black leather pants, while Ranveer wore a denim jacket over a white T-shirt and black distressed jeans. He completed his look with a fedora hat and triangular sunglasses. Anju opted for a bottle green ethnic outfit.

Ranveer and Deepika will soon be seen together in Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83, in which they will play former cricketer Kapil Dev and his wife Romi Bhatia, respectively. The film is about the Indian cricket team’s maiden World Cup victory in 1983.

83 features an ensemble cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others. The film was supposed to hit the theatres last summer but has been pushed indefinitely owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also see: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone wear matching outfits at airport, fan says ‘twinning done right’. See photos

Meanwhile, Ranveer has a number of projects in the pipeline. He has an extended guest appearance in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar in the titular role. Apart from this, he will be seen in Cirkus, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani and the remake of Tamil blockbuster Anniyan. He is also set to make his television debut with a game show titled The Big Picture, which will air on Colors.

Deepika’s upcoming projects include Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathan, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, a cinematic adaptation of the Mahabharata, the Hindi remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan, Project-K with Prabhas, and Shakun Batra’s next, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.