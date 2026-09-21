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'Deepika Padukone has depth, Konkona Sensharma makes acting look like child's play': Meghna Gulzar on her female actors

Meghna Gulzar latest film Daayra features Kareena Kapoor and explores complex issues surrounding law and justice.

Published on: Sep 21, 2026, 19:59:51 IST
Written by Vibha Maru
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Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar has worked with some of the top female leads in the film industry. Her latest film, Daayra, stars Bollywood A-lister Kareena Kapoor Khan. In a recent interaction, Meghna spoke about working with Deepika Padukone in Chhapaak and Konkona Sen Sharma in Talvar. She lauded both actors and spoke about their unique acting abilities.

‘Deepika has depth’

Deepika Padukone in a still from Chhaapak and Konkona Sensharma in a still from Talvar.
Deepika Padukone in a still from Chhaapak and Konkona Sensharma in a still from Talvar.

Speaking about Deepika and how the actor is always measured in her performances, Meghna told Zoom, “Deepika has depth. It is not that she isn't spontaneous, but she will always measure her spontaneous reaction. In Chhapaak, when you have to depict trauma and you have to scream, all you have to do is scream as loud as you can. But for that scream to haunt you, it needs to come from that guttural place. And it makes somebody who first reacted spontaneously and then thought it through to make that difference. That's what she does.”

Meghna and Deepika worked together in Chhapaak. The film was inspired by the real-life story and resilience of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Deep Dive

What unique qualities does Meghna Gulzar attribute to Deepika Padukone's acting in Chhapaak?

Meghna Gulzar admires Deepika Padukone's depth in performances, emphasizing how she measures her spontaneous reactions to convey trauma authentically.

How does Meghna Gulzar describe Konkona Sensharma's approach to acting in Talvar?

Meghna describes Konkona as making acting seem effortless, highlighting her ability to instantly immerse herself in a scene and convey genuine emotion.

What themes does the film Daayra explore under Meghna Gulzar's direction?

Daayra delves into themes of justice and moral boundaries, depicting a police investigation into an encounter killing and emphasizing the tension between lawfulness and vigilante action.
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‘Konkona makes acting look like child's play’

Meghna and Konkona worked together in Talvar. The film is based on the real-life 2008 Noida double murder case. It centres on the deaths of 14-year-old Shruti Tandon and her family's domestic help, who were found dead inside the family home under mysterious circumstances. The film also starred Irrfan Khan in the lead role.

About Daayra

Meghna’s latest directorial, Daayra, stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film deals with an encounter killing in which Prithviraj’s character, a police officer, kills an accused in a brutal sexual assault case. Kareena plays a cop who believes in following the path of law rather than resorting to quick justice.

The film explores the tricky moral boundary between justice and due process and leaves it to the audience to make up their own minds about it.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vibha Maru

Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.

meghna gulzarchhapaakdeepika padukonekareena kapoor khan
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