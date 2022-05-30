Deepika Padukone, her team have a breakdown in hilarious video as they leave Cannes; fans say 'we're upset too'. Watch

Deepika Padukone is ready to return home after attending the Cannes Film Festival 2022 in France, where she appeared as one of the eight jury members responsible for giving away the top prizes. Deepika shared a funny reel on her Instagram account after Cannes ended, saying that she and her team are having a breakdown as they prepare to leave the festival. Also Read| Deepika Padukone represents India in saree on last day of Cannes Film Festival, greets audience with ‘namaste’. Watch

The video started with Deepika saying, "We are leaving from here, like everyone is really upset." It showed the actor and her team trying on the crying filter on Snapchat that has gone viral in recent days. Deepika was getting her makeup done, unaware that her team was recording a video that showed her crying hysterically. She was in the outfit that she wore for her first dinner with her fellow jury members at the beginning of Cannes.

At the end of the video, when Deepika was shown the video, she broke into laughter. She said, "I said this person is having a breakdown and then I was like 'oh, it's a filter.'" Her team members added, "That is so creepy." She captioned the video, "And that’s a wrap! Thank you @festivaldecannes for all your love and generosity! Until we meet again," adding a red heart emoji.

Deepika's husband actor Ranveer Singh, who had joined her in Cannes for a few days, commented with laughing emojis on the post. Many fans of Deepika commented that they are also upset and will miss seeing her glamorous looks. One wrote, "Yes we are upset too," adding crying emojis. Another commented, "We don’t need a filter. We already crying. Please Deepika don’t stop your posts and feeds. We love seeing you."

Deepika attended the last day of the festival on May 28 in an Indian look, and folded her hands in 'namaste' after she was invited to the stage as a jury member. She wore an off-white saree by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla that featured a trail and dramatic pleated ruffles.

The actor has a number of films in her pipeline, including Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Project K with Prabhas.

