Deepika Padukone is amazed as Abhinav Bindra recalls being ‘almost in tears’, mom predicting his Olympic gold win. Watch

Deepika Padukone shared a teaser of her conversation with Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra. The full video will be released on the social media pages of The Live Love Laugh Foundation on the occasion of World Mental Health Day on Sunday.

In the video, shared by Deepika on Instagram, Abhinav told her, “She comes up to me, I was all grumpy and almost in tears, and she comes up to me and says, ‘The most you could have won today was bronze or a silver. But you are going to win a gold medal and it is going to happen in four years’ time.’ I just shut up. And four years later, it actually happened. So, never argue with a mother’s instinct.” As Abhinav talked about his mother’s prediction about his Olympic gold medal coming true, Deepika looked amazed.

“The 2021 @tlllfoundation Lecture Series featuring Abhinav Bindra. Releasing this World Mental Health Day on @tlllfoundation! Stay Tuned! 10.10.2021 #WorldMentalHealthDay #LLLFoundation @abhinav_bindra,” she captioned her Instagram post.

Abhinav is the first Indian to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics. He achieved this feat at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 10 metre Air Rifle shooting event. A film is being made on his life, directed by Kannan Iyer, and starring Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

The Abhinav Bindra biopic was announced in 2017 and earlier this year it was reported that the film was shelved. However, Anil rubbished the news. Sharing the article, he tweeted, “This is not true. Apna source check karo (Check your source).”

Deepika, meanwhile, has several films in the pipeline including 83, Pathan, Fighter, Shakun Batra’s next, a cinematic adaptation of the Mahabharata, Nag Ashwin’s next and the Hindi remake of The Intern. She has also signed her second Hollywood project, a cross-cultural romantic comedy, which she will also co-produce under her banner Ka Productions.