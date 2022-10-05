Deepika Padukone joins Hollywood stars Ana de Armas, Jaden Smith at Paris Fashion Week, Ranveer Singh cheers for 'baby'

Deepika Padukone was her stylish best at the Louis Vuitton fashion show at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday. She wore an impressive beige dress with padded shoulders and ruffled skirt, black knee-high boots and styled her hair in a slick do. The show was organised at the Louvre. (Also read: Deepika Padukone joins Kylie Jenner, Jared Leto, Natasha Poonawalla at Paris event: 'Trying to do things differently')

Deepika shared her front row seat with the likes of Hollywood stars such as Ana de Armas, Alicia Vikander and others. Others at the show included actor Leslie Mann with her actor daughters Iris and Maude Apatow, Emma Chamberlain, Natalie Emmanuel, Jaden Smith and Gemma Chan. Pictures and videos from the show show Deepika interacting with different guests and posing for photos.

Deepika is a global brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton. On Monday, Deepika's husband, actor Ranveer Singh cheered for her with an Instagram post. Sharing two photos of himself posing next to an LV ad featuring Deepika, he wrote, “I just had to!#throwback #cannes #proudme Have a great show today, baby!”

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018 after dating for six years. Recently, several reports went viral, claiming that the two have reached a rough patch in their relationship. However, they have also gotten extra flirty on Instagram lately and it's safe to say that those reports are most likely just rumours.

Deepika has Pathaan in her kitty. Pathaan marks the return of Shah Rukh Khan after 4 years. Deepika will also be seen in The Intern remake and Project k with Amitabh Bachchan. She is also a part of Fighter, co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.

Ranveer will be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film will release in 2023. He also has Rohit Shetty's Cirkus in his kitty. He might also be seen with Deepika in Brahmastra Part 2: Dev.

