Deepika Padukone joins Kylie Jenner, Jared Leto, Natasha Poonawalla at Paris event: 'Trying to do things differently'

Actor Deepika Padukone attended The Business of Fashion event held in Paris along with Kylie Jenner, Natasha Poonawalla, Charli XCX, and Ellie Goulding among many others. Taking to Instagram, several fan accounts shared pictures of the guests, including Jaden Smith, Jared Leto, Paloma Elsesser, and Karlie Kloss who attended the event. (Also Read | Deepika Padukone spotted at Mumbai airport with mother after reports of hospitalisation)

For the event, Deepika wore a golden top under a jacket and pants. She wore black heels and also carried a bag. Deepika posed with several celebrities on the red carpet. Other guests at the event were FKA Twigs, social media personality Khaby Lame, Ashley Graham, Coco Rocha, Hari Nef, Jasmine Tookes, Jordan Barrett, Georgia May Jagger, and Jourdan Dunn.

At the event, Deepika responded to a question about 'raising the profile of Indian actors, actresses'. She replied, "I have always set out to do what I do with purpose and always trying to do things differently in the way that they have always been done. I've always questioned why there has not been enough representation, why casting has always been a certain way, why we are not seeing enough. I don't think I've been bitter about it."

She also added, “I have always believed whatever little I can do in my journey, if I can bring about change, my purpose would be served through my craft and through what I do. I wake up every morning with purpose and want to make a difference to the lives of millions of girls like me. It feels good when you get the opportunity to represent your country at the Cannes Film Festival as part of the jury or whether you are the first Indian to be a part of the Bof 500 cover, I feel grateful."

Deepika's trip comes just days after several reports claimed her hospitalisation. Earlier this week, Deepika flew out from Mumbai along with her mother Ujjala Padukone. Recently, Pinkvilla reported that Deepika was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital where she underwent several tests as she complained about feeling uneasy.

Fans will see Deepika Padukone in the upcoming action thriller Pathaan. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the lead roles and is slated to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. She also has Siddharth's Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan. Deepika will also be seen in Project-K along with Prabhas.

