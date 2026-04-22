Deepika Padukone kisses Ranveer Singh, dances to Nashe Si Chadh Gayi with him in old clip; fans say ‘they’re so in love'

Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently delighted fans by announcing their second pregnancy. Ever since the news broke, old clips of the couple speaking about a peaceful life and wanting multiple children have resurfaced online. Now, another video of them dancing together has surfaced, with fans gushing over their chemistry and how deeply in love they look.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone dance to Nashe Si Chadh Gaye

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh gets cosy in old video while dancing together.

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A Reddit user shared the throwback clip from the wrap-up party of Ranveer’s film 83. The couple can be seen twinning in white and blue denim, completely lost in each other as they dance romantically to Nashe Si Chadh Gayi from Befikre. Towards the end, Deepika sweetly plants a kiss on Ranveer’s cheek, making the moment even more endearing.

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{{^usCountry}} Sharing the clip, the Reddit user wrote, “Found this while scrolling YT, they’re SO HOT omg.” Fans agreed and gushed over Ranveer and Deepika’s sizzling chemistry. One of the comments read, “How did they manage to wait five years into marriage (11 years together in total) to have a baby?” Another commented, “When were they NOT hot is the real question.” Another wrote, “Ranveer the true healer, when you know, you know!!!!!” A comment also read, “Man, they looook so much in love. I think they should get married.” Another fan wrote, “Her closing in for the kissie.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing the clip, the Reddit user wrote, “Found this while scrolling YT, they’re SO HOT omg.” Fans agreed and gushed over Ranveer and Deepika’s sizzling chemistry. One of the comments read, “How did they manage to wait five years into marriage (11 years together in total) to have a baby?” Another commented, “When were they NOT hot is the real question.” Another wrote, “Ranveer the true healer, when you know, you know!!!!!” A comment also read, “Man, they looook so much in love. I think they should get married.” Another fan wrote, “Her closing in for the kissie.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This is not the first time that Deepika and Ranveer have impressed fans with their chemistry. The couple have worked together in hit films such as Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and 83. Fans have often been in awe of how well they complement each other on and off screen. About Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's personal life {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is not the first time that Deepika and Ranveer have impressed fans with their chemistry. The couple have worked together in hit films such as Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and 83. Fans have often been in awe of how well they complement each other on and off screen. About Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's personal life {{/usCountry}}

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After dating for a brief period, Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in 2018 in Italy. Their wedding included both Sindhi and traditional Konkani ceremonies and was an intimate affair attended by close friends and family. They later hosted a grand reception in Mumbai for their industry friends.

In 2024, the couple stepped into a new chapter of their lives, parenthood, when they welcomed their daughter, Dua. They melted hearts in 2025 by sharing adorable pictures of her on her first birthday. Now, they have announced yet another joyous update, revealing that they are expecting their second child. The couple took to Instagram and shared a picture of little Dua holding a pregnancy test showing a positive result, captioning it simply with an evil eye emoji. Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra, among others, also congratulated the couple.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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