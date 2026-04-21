Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone shoots with director Punit Malhotra amid 2nd pregnancy, fans say: 'Mrs Dhurandhar is glowing'

In the photo, Deepika is seen glowing in a white outfit, keeping things simple yet elegant, while Punit opted for a casual look. The actor chose not to reveal her baby bump, leaving fans curious about the nature of the project. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Punit praised Deepika for her warmth and professionalism, calling the shoot a “10/10” experience and expressing gratitude for working with her.

Amid the excitement, Deepika continues to stay committed to her work. Director Punit Malhotra recently shared a picture with the actor on Instagram from a shoot, offering the first glimpse of her since the pregnancy announcement. (Also read: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s old clips on having ‘lots of kids’ melt hearts; fans hope its twins this time )

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are set to embrace parenthood once again. After welcoming their daughter Dua in 2024, the couple recently announced that they are expecting their second child, sending fans into a frenzy online.

Soon after he shared the picture, fans flooded the comments section. One fan wrote, “She’s truly wonderful!!!” Another commented, “Mrs Dhurandhar is glowing.” One of the comments also read, “Dhurandhar’s real life Yalina,” while another added, “Queen lady superstar,” with several others dropping fire and heart emojis.

Deepika's pregnancy announcement The pregnancy announcement itself had already taken social media by storm. The couple shared a heartwarming post featuring their daughter Dua, sparking excitement among fans and celebrities alike. Several industry names extended their congratulations in the comments.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in 2018 in Italy in ceremonies that honoured both their Konkani and Sindhi traditions. They welcomed their first child, Dua, in September 2024 and kept her away from the public eye for months. It was only during Diwali 2025 that they introduced her to fans, revealing her name and sharing glimpses of their family moments.