bollywood

Deepika Padukone leaves Ranveer Singh spellbound with her latest pic, calls her 'elegance ki moorat'

Deepika Padukone shared a new picture on Instagram. The actor's husband, actor Ranveer Singh took to the comments section and gushed about her.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 05:58 PM IST
Ranveer Singh drops flirty comments on Deepika Padukone's post.

Deepika Padukone has left her husband, actor Ranveer Singh gushing yet again with her latest Instagram post. On Tuesday, Deepika shared a picture in which she was seen wearing a wristwatch from a popular brand.

Sharing the picture on her social media account, Deepika said, "To live a life that is fueled by authenticity, purpose and empathy makes me happy..." In the picture, she was seen wearing a white one-shoulder outfit and looking right at the camera. Ranveer took to the comments section and dropped two comments. He first wrote, "Kya baat hai , baby ..." adding clapping and heart emoji. He returned after a while and commented, "Elegance ki moorat (the epitome of elegance)."

Ranveer Singh's comments on Deepika Padukone's pic.
Fans echoed the same emotions as they showered Deepika with praise. "Are u really 35????? A HELL NO. You're ageing like fine wine," a fan said. "Looking at this makes me happy," a second fan added. "Beyond beautiful," a third fan said. "No one makes white look as beautiful as she does," a fourth fan said.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone shares new video with Vijay's Vaathi Coming in the background, fans demand a collab

The couple has been keeping fans entertained with their social media activities. They were recently seen indulging in a banter on one of Ranveer's posts, where Deepika warned he would get a whack if he doesn't return on time for dinner. The couple also participated in the viral Buss It Challenge and the Silhouette Challenge, giving their own twist to the challenges. Last week, Ranveer and Deepika were seen at the Mumbai airport, making their way out of the city.

Before their exit, the couple was busy with their respective projects. Deepika was seen filming for her upcoming domestic noir movie with Shakun Batra. She was photographed on its sets alongwith Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Ranveer, on the other hand, was busy shooting Cirkus with Rohit Shetty.

