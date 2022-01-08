Deepika Padukone opens up on 'difficult' Covid-19 battle: ‘I was unrecognisable, my mind wasn’t working’

Deepika Padukone was among the several people who contracted Covid-19 during the second wave last year. The actor and her family--including father Prakash, mother Ujjala, and sister Anisha--all tested positive in April 2021. In a recent interaction, Deepika opened up on how the illness made her ‘physically unrecognisable’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Even though she managed to recover from Covid-19 in a few weeks, Deepika took a two-month break before resuming work. The actor has now admitted it was because her ‘mind wasn’t working’ and that it was a ‘very, very difficult phase’ for her.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Deepika shared how Covid-19 affected her physically. “Life after Covid changed for me because physically, I was unrecognisable completely... I think (due to) the medication I was given, the steroids that I was put on. So Covid in itself was weird, your body feels different, your mind feels different,” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor added that it wasn’t the illness that affected her as much but the after-effects of it, which forced her to take a mini-sabbatical of sorts. She added, “I felt that when I had the illness it was still okay but after that, I needed to take two months off work because my mind wasn't working. The phase for me was very, very difficult.”

Deepika is currently gearing up for her next release Gehraiyaan, which is directed by Shakun Batra. The film, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa, is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.

Also read: Deepika, Siddhant, Ananya starrer Gehraiyaan postponed, to release on Feb 11 now

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking about the film, director Shakun Batra said in a statement, “Gehraiyaan for me is a not just a movie. It is a journey into the intricacies of human relationships, it is a mirror into modern adult relationships, how we traverse through the maze of feelings and emotions and how each step, each decision we make affects our lives and the lives of those around.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON