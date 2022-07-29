Amid row over nude photo shoot, Deepika Padukone showers praise on Ranveer Singh's new look

Ranveer Singh's nude photo shoot continues to invite a reaction from almost everyone as many praise him for baring it all while others register their objection. Amid the ongoing controversy, wife Deepika Padukone has reacted to his fresh pictures from an event, where he arrived in a white tee, white pants, paired with a white blazer. He had his hair neatly tied in a ponytail giving him a well-groomed look. Also read: Vidya Balan on Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot: ‘Hum ko bhi aankhein sekhne dijiye’

Sharing a picture of his all-white look on her Instagram Stories, Deepika wrote, “Hello handsome!” Deepika is however, yet to comment on his nude photo shoot, the pictures from which, were shared by him last weekend.

Deepika Padukone reacted to Ranveer Singh's pictures from an event.

At the event on Friday, Ranveer did not talk about the ongoing controversy. He was, however, asked about his on-screen competition with Deepika. He replied, “On screen, definitely not. I am not a competitive actor at all. I have a theatre background and they teach you at a very early stage in your training... Some of the foundations of that kind of training are constituted by the ethos of collaborativeness. What I have learnt and not just in my training but from the 12 years that I spent acting in films is that you are only as good as your co-actor... It takes two to tango.”

He said that there were a few instances where his co-stars have tried to "hog the limelight". He added, “I have also experienced the good side... (With) the actors who are so secure, so giving and my wife is certainly one of them.”

Ranveer is facing an FIR in Mumbai following a complaint from an NGO alleging that he had "hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs". He was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar which couldn't perform well in theatres. He will now be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

