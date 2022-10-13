Deepika Padukone quashes split rumours with Ranveer Singh in chat with Meghan Markle: My husband…

Actor Deepika Padukone recently appeared on former actor and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle's podcast. They covered various topics around mental health and spoke about their husbands, Ranveer Singh and Prince Harry, respectively. Deepika indirectly quashed all rumours suggesting trouble in her marriage, and confirmed that all was well between her and Ranveer. (Also read: Meghan Markle, Deepika Padukone discuss getting help for her mental health)

While talking to Meghan, Deepika said that Ranveer has been away for a week attending some festival and that when he gets back he will be happy to see her. "My husband was at a music festival for a week and he has just come back home. So, he is gonna be happy to see my face," said Deepika.

Last month, social media was abuzz with rumours about their separation. They more or less denied the rumours with their usual social media PDA. Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, after dating for six years.

Meghan also spoke about Harry and how he helped her out, when she wasn't feeling too well, mentally and emotionally. She revealed to Deepika how Harry helped her in connecting with a mental health expert during the tough time in her life. She said, "I mean, I think at my worst point, being finally connected to someone that, you know, my husband had found a referral for me to call. And I called this woman, she didn't even know I was calling her."

She narrated, “My husband had found a referral for me to call. And I called this woman, and she didn't even know I was calling her ... and she was checking out at the grocery store... I could hear the little beep, beep ... She could hear the dire state that I was in. But I think it's for all of us to be really honest about what it is that you need and to not be afraid and make peace with that, to ask for it.”

Deepika will be seen with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, which also stars John Abraham. The action drama is set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. Deepika will be also seen in The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan and in Project-K along with Prabhas. She also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan in production.

