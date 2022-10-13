Meghan Markle, Deepika Padukone discuss getting help for her mental health: 'You found the courage...'

Former actor and the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has opened up about the 'worst point' in her life when she needed help. Meghan spoke with actor Deepika Padukone on her podcast Archetypes in the latest episode, The Decoding of Crazy with Deepika Padukone, Jenny Slate and Constance Wu. While talking to her guests, Meghan recalled how her husband Prince Harry had helped her at that point in her life. (Also Read | Prince Harry says he was met with 'total neglect' when he asked royal family to help Meghan Markle)

Speaking about her mental health a few years ago, Deepika said, "You just constantly feel empty, this feeling of emptiness and hollowness and hopelessness. Within our family and friends circle, we knew someone who was a counsellor and so I picked up the phone of her. I spoke to her. She was at an event, she stepped out and she said, 'Deepika I'm taking a flight and coming to see right now. You see to see a psychiatrist.' So literally from the sound of my voice, she could tell that I needed help."

Meghan recalled, "Yeah. And you found the courage to get the help that you needed and to get the help that works for you. I think at my worst point, being finally connected to someone that my husband (Prince Harry) had found a referral for me to call. And I called this woman. She didn't know I was even calling her."

She added, "And she was checking out at the grocery store. I could hear the little 'beep, beep' and I was like 'Hi,' and I'm introducing myself, and that you can literally hear going, 'wait, sorry. I'm just who is this?' Um, I'm saying I need help. And she could hear the dire state that I was in. But I think it's for all of us to be really honest about what it is that you need and to not be afraid to make peace with that, to ask for it. And for you, I think what's the most illuminating is that you're willing to talk about it."

Last year, Harry had appeared alongside Oprah Winfrey in The Me You Can't See, a documentary series about mental health on Apple TV+. Harry had talked about the racist articles written about Meghan and how his family didn't help.

"Within the first eight days of our relationship being made public was when they said, 'Harry's girl is (almost) straight outta Compton' and that her 'exotic DNA will be thickening the royal blood'. I felt completely helpless I thought my family would help, but every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, just got met with total silence or total neglect. We spent four years trying to make it work, we did everything we possibly could to stay there doing the role and doing the job. But Meghan was struggling," he had said.

Harry and Meghan tied the knot in 2018. They are parents to son Archie, born in 2019, and daughter Lilibet, born in 2021. In 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were stepping back as senior members of the royal family. The couple then moved to the US.

