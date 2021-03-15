Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora arrive for Alia Bhatt's birthday party

arrBollywood star couples Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, were spotted arriving for a grand party filmmaker Karan Johar threw at his place to celebrate Alia Bhatt's birthday. Alia was spotted in a black and red dress for the occasion. Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was also spotted at the bash.

Ranveer arrives at the bash. (Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone spotted arriving for the party. (Varinder Chawla)

Alia's birthday party held at KJo's (Varinder Chawla)

Videos from the paps show the couples arrived together. While Deepika was seen in a one-shoulder, white dress, Ranveer drove his car as he arrived for the bash, dressed in a dark-coloured jacket and cap. Deepika had also posted her picture in the same dress on her Instagram Story, without any caption.

Arjun and Malaika were seen arriving in the same car as he drove. Actor Aditya Roy Kapur and Alia's Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji were also spotted.

Karan launched Alia in Bollywood with his 2012 directorial venture Student of the Year and is often considered Alia's mentor in the industry. She has proved herself with critically acclaimed films, including Imtiaz Ali's Highway (2014), Abhishek Choubey's Udta Punjab (2016) and Meghna Gulzar's Raazi (2018), among others.

However, her most recent appearance was in her father Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, was widely panned by critics. Next up, Alia has an interesting line up of ambitious and interesting projects over a variety of genres.

Over the weekend, Alia attended a friend's wedding in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Pictures and videos of the Bollywood star surfaced online, and she also posted a picture from their celebrations on her Instagram Stories.

On the personal front, Alia has been dating Ranbir Kapoor and after keeping the relationship under wraps for some time, they have now begun talking about it. Alia has been by his and his family's side ever since the death of his father, Rishi Kapoor in 2020.