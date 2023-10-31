Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh get support from Congress leader after being trolled over Koffee With Karan episode

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate has extended her support to actor-couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The duo was criticised over their statements after they appeared on the first episode of Karan Johar's show, Koffee With Karan 8. (Also Read | Karan Johar addresses trolls after Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Koffee With Karan episode)

Supriya lauds Deepika, Ranveer

Karan Johar with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on Koffee With Karan.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Supriya shared a long note and also a photo of Deepika and Ranveer Singh. She wrote, "What have we become? A couple sits together on a talk show and talks about their relationship, their marriage, their courtship. A young woman, who is a super achiever talks about her struggles with mental health - she actually emboldens many more to deal with this unspoken demon. A young man, no mean achiever either, talks about how he stood by her when she went through the trauma."

Supriya criticises trolls

"Instead of applauding their courage to speak about issues that we brush under the carpet as a society - they, especially the woman has become the subject of vicious trolling, character assassination and vulgar memes. Why can’t people handle reality, why do raw human emotions make them uncomfortable, why does everything have to be candy flossed, why have people become this bitter, so full of hate, so inhumane and so judgemental?" added Supriya.

She continued, “But the truth is that the hate which is peddled, makes no difference to people it’s directed towards. Because hate and abuse comes from anonymous, insignificant people unhappy and angry with their own lives and anxiety. These same petty trolls will be the first to hound her for a selfie were they ever to cross paths - these folks actually need affection and I pray they find love too! Because love just doesn’t make your world go round, it makes you a better human being. And like she said don’t make the mistake of thinking she is stoppable!”

What Ranveer and Deepika said on show

On Koffee With Karan, Ranveer and Deepika spoke about their relationship and marriage. Deepika said, “I wanted to be single for a while because I had come from difficult relationships. I was going through a phase where I said 'I just don't want to be attached, don't want to be committed'. And I had fun! And then he comes along, so I didn't commit, until he proposed to me. There was no commitment as such. Even if we were technically allowed to see other people, we would just keep coming back to each other.”

Later, Deepika also asked Ranveer who were her suitors and a seemingly annoyed Ranveer said, “Abhi toh tumne bola I was seeing other people but I would go back to him. Tumko ab yaad nahi aa raha hai (Just a few minutes ago you said you were seeing other people and now you can't remember)?” Deepika responded, “I can’t remember the people.” Ranveer replied, “I remember very clearly."

