Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh finally share pics from his birthday celebrations in US: Bike rides, hikes and romance

Ranveer Singh has shared photos from his 37th birthday which was on July 6. Ranveer celebrated the day with his wife, actor Deepika Padukone in the US. Deepika also shared a series of pictures and videos from the day on her Instagram handle. Also Read: Deepika Padukone gives shoutout to South Indian restaurant for 'scrumptious breakfast': 'My husband and I...'

Sharing the photos, Ranveer wrote, “Love to Love You baby @deepikapadukone #birthday #photodump.” The first picture is a selfie that Ranveer took as Deepika Padukone kissed him. In another one, the two are posing on one cycle. Other photos feature beautiful scenic views and their footprints on the side of a beach. In the next few videos, Deepika and Ranveer are captured riding a bike. He also shared photos from his birthday dinner. In one picture he shared a picture of a plate of cookie and ice cream and in another video from the dinner, Deepika is seen sitting in front of him with their beautifully lit dinner table.

Actor Rakul Preet Singh and Anusha Dandekar dropped heart emojis in the comments section. One fan wrote, “Adorable pics. Just wow.” another one asked, “How was the ride?”

Deepika also shared a bunch of videos and photos and captioned it, “May our lives be blessed with experiences & adventures in abundance. @ranveersingh #happybirthday #gratitude." In the first picture, Ranveer and Deepika cuddled up for a photo. The next one is a video where Ranveer says, "Welcome to Deepika (Padukone) vs Wild." Ranveer takes a jump in water in the next slow-mo clip while Deepika is seen smiling, playing with water and posing in front of a local restaurant in others.

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in November 2018. The couple had an intimate wedding at the Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como, Italy. They exchanged their vows in both, Konkani and Sindhi styles.

Deepika was last seen in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan. She will be next collaborating with Hrithik Roshan for the first time in their upcoming action film Fighter. Apart from this, she has Project K with Prabhas in the pipeline. She will also be reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan in his upcoming film Pathaan. The film also stars John Abraham and is scheduled to release on January 25, 2023. Salman Khan will also have a cameo appearance as R&AW agent Tiger.

Ranveer will be seen next in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, also starring Alia Bhatt. He also has Rohit Shetty's Cirkus in the pipeline, which is scheduled for theatrical release on December 23 this year.

