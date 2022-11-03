Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh twin in black and white as they have fun on a yacht. Watch

After a long time, Ranveer Singh has shared a glimpse of his personal life with wife Deepika Padukone. On Tuesday night, Ranveer shared a video in which Deepika and him can be seen having a blast on a yacht. The video seems to be from one of their vacations abroad. Also read: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh are in splits after watching Ranbir Kapoor's hilarious Brahmastra video

Sharing the video on his Instagram Stories, Ranveer Singh wrote “#cutie” for Deepika Padukone. He also added the ‘good vibes’ tag in the video. It shows Deepika seated opposite Ranveer on a yacht. She is in a white tee, black shorts with white shoes and socks. Ranveer is twinning with her in a white tee and black track pants paired with white shades and yellow slippers. As they enjoy their time on the yacht, Deepika pats on his stretched feet in front of her as he says something.

Ranveer and Deepika haven't been spotted together since quite some time. Both of them continue to be busy with their respective work schedules. On Tuesday, Deepika saw the teaser release of her upcoming film Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan as the lead. It will release on January 25 next year. She is currently working on a film with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan and also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.

Ranveer meanwhile has been invited to attend and represent India at the FIFA World Cup Final in Qatar on December 18. Before that, he will be felicitated with Etoile d'or (Golden Star) at the 2022 Marrakech International Film Festival scheduled to be held from November 11 to 19 in the Moroccan city.

He recently attended the NBA Games in Abu Dhabi where he met basketball players Shaquille O’Neal and Vince Carter. He has already shot for Karan Johar's directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He also has Rohit Shetty's Cirkus in pipeline.

