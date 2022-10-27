Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh are in splits after watching Ranbir Kapoor's hilarious Brahmastra video

Deepika Padukone took to the comments section of Alia Bhatt's video of Ranbir Kapoor refusing to promote Brahmastra before the film’s OTT release. Deepika as well as her actor-husband Ranveer Singh left a series of emojis on the hilarious video. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor refuses to promote Brahmastra anymore, says Alia Bhatt lost her voice singing Kesariya

On Wednesday, Alia Bhatt shared a video of Ranbir complaining about promoting Brahmastra Part One – Shiva. The Ayan Mukerji directorial released in theatres on September 9. The film, which stars Alia and Ranbir alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna, among others, is gearing up for its OTT release. Brahmastra will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on November 4.

In the clip Alia shared, Ranbir did not look happy as he spoke on the phone with someone about Ayan Mukerji kickstarting a new leg of promotions to attracts the audience before its OTT release. The caption read, “Hard facts.” Many celebs like Arjun Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar and Soni Razdan reacted to the video.

Ranbir’s ex-girlfriend, Deepika Padukone, as well Ranveer, also took to the comments section of Alia’s post to share their reaction to the hilarious clip. While Ranveer dropped a bunch of laughing emojis, Deepika reacted by dropping a grinning face emoji.

In the video, Ranbir joked about the number of times Alia said his character's name, Shiva, in the film, and how she lost her voice singing the song Kesariya, while promoting the film at various events and interactions. Further speaking about how he was not looking forward to promoting Brahmastra, Ranbir also said in the video that perhaps Ayan thinks that the actor has no life outside Brahmastra.

Ranbir also spoke about how Alia was pregnant and he was looking forward to their baby’s arrival and becoming a father soon, instead of being made to promote Brahmastra, again. Later in the video, after Ranbir got a call from Ayan, he readily agreed to promote the film only to regret it later after disconnecting the call.

Brahmastra Part One – Shiva was the first of a planned trilogy in the Astraverse by Ayan Mukerji. It is rumoured that Ranveer and Deepika will be seen in the second part of the trilogy. Deepika, Shah Rukh Khan and Dimple Kapadia had cameos in the first part, which has done a business of ₹425 crore gross worldwide.

