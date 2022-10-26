Ranbir Kapoor refuses to promote Brahmastra anymore, says Alia Bhatt lost her voice singing Kesariya. Watch

Actor Alia Bhatt posted a video of her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor refusing to promote their film Brahmastra Part-1 Shiva but ending up agreeing to it in the end. Brahmastra will premiere on the streaming platform Disney+ Hostar on November 4. Taking to Instagram, Alia Bhatt shared the fun video on Wednesday, which started with Ranbir saying to someone over the phone, "Nahi bhai hogaya (No, brother, it's over). I'm done. I'm done with Brahmastra promotions, I'm done with Ayan Mukerji. Brahmastra is coming on Disney+ Hostar, which means what? Promotions, more promotions and more promotions?" (Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor's chiseled body pulls attention in his shirtless pics from Brahmastra look test. See here)

Ranbir continued, "Itna toh Alia ne film mein 'Shiva, Shiva' nahi bola hoga. Khud dance karke bhoot ban chuka hun main. Alia ki awaaz baith chuki hai har event pe Kesariya gaate gaate. 150 drone uda diya, 250 laddoo baath diye. Ab kya karun? Sab ke ghar jau, personally sabko bolu 'devi aur sajjano humari film Brahmastra Disney+ Hostar pe arahi hai, please dekhiye, please dekhiye. (Not even Alia has said 'Shiva, Shiva' so many times in the film. I've become a ghost by dancing so much. Alia has lost her voice by singing Kesariya at every event. We have flown 150 drones and distributed 250 sweets. What should I do now? Go to everyone's home, personally ask them 'ladies and gentlemen our film Brahmastra is coming on Disney+ Hostar, please watch it')."

"Light arahi hai, light arahi hai, light aa chuki hai. Happy Diwali. Brahmastra monster hit hai. Aur yeh kya, Ayan ko lagta hai ki Brahmastra ke promotions ke alawa meri life hi nahi hai (Light is coming, light has come. Happy Diwali. Brahmastra is a monster hit. What does Ayan think that I don't have a life except for Brahmastra promotions?) Baap banne wala hun (I'm going to be a father), such a big moment in my life," he added.

In the video, Ranbir then asked the person to hold on as he was getting another call. The call turned out to be from Ayan. Speaking to him, Ranbir said, "Hey Ayan. We must. Ya ya, we must promote. Correct. Ya ya, let's do it. Sabko dekhni padegi (Everyone has to watch) Brahmastra, right. Okay. Yes sir, light is coming."

The actor's face became serious and then angry as he disconnected the call. He then took a cushion and started hitting his face with it. The clip ended with Ranbir sighing and making a sad face in exasperation. Sharing the video, Alia wrote, “Hard facts (woman shrugging emoji).” She added the hashtag ‘Brahmastra on Hotstar’. Reacting to the post, actor Arjun Kapoor dropped laughing emojis.

Brahmastra is the first part of the planned trilogy in the Astraverse by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. The storyline of Brahmastra follows Shiva, a DJ, who learns about his strange connection with the element of fire. He also holds the power to awaken the Brahmastra, a supernatural weapon that is said to be able to destroy the universe, capable of destroying creation and vanquishing all beings. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone had cameos in the first part. The film gathered positive responses from the audience and collected over ₹425 crore gross worldwide at the box office.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON