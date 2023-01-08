Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh twin in white as they return from vacation hand in hand. Watch

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are finally back home after their short vacation. They had flown out of the city to celebrate Deepika's 37th birthday on January 5. The couple was seen twinning in white as they walked out of the Mumbai airport's arrivals Sunday evening. While Deepika was in a flowy white maxi dress and flats, Ranveer was in a plain white tee and denim shorts. He also wore a black cap. Also read: Deepika Padukone chills on a yacht with husband Ranveer Singh, reveals he filmed her. Watch video

A paparazzo account on Instagram shared a video of the couple from the airport. Both of them wore sunglasses and walked together hand in hand on their way to the parking. While Deepika was smiling continuously on seeing the paparazzi, Ranveer Singh did not smile at all.

The two had left for their vacation on December 2 and were spotted at the Mumbai airport while twinning in black. Both of them wore black overcoats with their black casuals. Ranveer had paired his black trousers with the same white tee.

On her birthday, Deepika had shared a video to give a sneak peek into her birthday celebrations. She was seen in yellow swimwear paired with a white long shirt as she enjoyed the breeze with her eyes closed. She was sailing private with Ranveer on a yacht and gave him credit for recording the video.

She wrote along with the video, “A glimpse of what the past year has been like, at least on most days, and what I intend for it to be more of in the new year: Being Present. May we all Thrive, Be Present and Live In Gratitude this year… Happy New Year! PS: Here’s thanking each and every one of you for the birthday blessings.”

Ranveer just saw the release of his comedy multi-starrer Cirkus. The film turned out to be a disaster at the box office and was also given a thumbs down by the critics. Deepika is currently looking forward to her upcoming film, Pathaan, slated to release in theatres on January 5. She will be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the film, for the fourth time.

