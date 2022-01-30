Deepika Padukone recalls when she and Alia Bhatt ‘just ran to’ men’s bathroom at Coldplay concert

Deepika Padukone recalled the time she and Alia Bhatt barged into a men’s washroom because there was a huge queue outside the women’s bathroom. She said that the incident took place during a Coldplay concert they were attending in Berlin.

In an interview, Deepika was presented with a hypothetical situation in which she had to use the restroom urgently but the women’s washroom was closed for repair. She was asked if she would go into the bathroom designated for men.

Before Deepika answered, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Shakun Batra were asked to guess how she would behave. While Shakun said ‘100%’, Ananya said that ‘she would, as long as it’s really clean’. Siddhant felt that Deepika would not go into the men’s restroom. The three of them were speaking to MissMalini in a promotional interview for Gehraiyaan.

“I would 100% do it and I have done it. In fact, the time I have done it was with Shakun. We were at a Coldplay concert in Berlin and there was this one song that we weren’t very excited about. Alia was with me actually. Alia and I ran to the bathroom and there was this long queue outside the women’s loo, so we just ran into the men’s loo. And no, cleanliness doesn’t matter. When I have to use the loo, I have to use the loo absolutely anywhere,” Deepika said.

Previously, during an appearance on Koffee With Karan in 2018, Deepika and Alia talked about the incident and how they asked the men to ‘scooch over’. Deepika said that Alia became her ‘partner in crime’ after that.

Deepika will be seen next in Gehraiyaan alongside Ananya and Siddhant. The film, which also stars Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor, is an exploration of the complexities of modern relationships.

