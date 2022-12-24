Deepika Padukone is 'class as always' as she returns home after unveiling FIFA World Cup trophy, spotted at airport

Deepika Padukone is back to the bay after unveiling the FIFA World Cup trophy before the final match between Argentina and France. The actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport Friday night. She had watched the final with husband Ranveer Singh in the stadium and the latter had returned soon after for the release of his film Cirkus. Also read: Fans are impressed as Deepika Padukone shows her makeup-free, filterless skin in new video: 'We need more of this'

A paparazzo account on Instagram shared a video of Deepika walking out of the airport in a simple powder blue track suit and white shoes. She wore sunglasses and carried a black handbag.

Deepika's fans loved her simple look and welcomed her home with pride. A fan commented on the video, “Classy as Always.” Another wrote, "Queen Deepika came back after creating history." A fan called her “Fifa world cup 2022 trophy opening Lady Super Star”. Many called her “hot” and “awesome” as well. “One of the best ever stylish actress.... Cuteness... Elegance..... Prettiness overloaded,” read yet another comment. A comment also read, “Yar kya height hai yar (what a height).”

Deepika is the global brand ambassador of Louis Vuitton and unveiled the trophy at the FIFA World Cup 2022 final along with former Spanish player Iker Casillas. Louis Vuitton trunk brand had custom-made the trophy trunk for the world cup. She also made an outfit from the same brand - a quirky brown jacket over a white and black outfit.

She later joined Ranveer to watch the final which was won by Argentina, making the retiring footballer Messi the star of the event. Ranveer took to his Instagram Stories to praise Deepika and shared several pictures and videos from their time in the stadium. Sharing the video of Deepika unveiling the trophy, he was heard saying "Meri trophy (my trophy)." He also shared a picture with her with the caption, "Asli trophy toh mere haath mein hai (the real trophy is with me). So glad & grateful that we witnessed this together."

Back home, Deepika also made headlines with the release of her new song from Pathaan, Jhoome Jo Pathaan, also starring Shah Rukh Khan. The first song from the film Besharam Rang is already a hit.

