Fans are impressed as Deepika Padukone shows her makeup-free, filterless skin in new video: 'We need more of this'

Deepika Padukone's fans found another reason to love her. The actor, who recently launched her skincare brand 82E, featured in a social media video for the same. In it, she showed her filterless, makeup-free skin to the camera with all her confidence. (Also read: Deepika Padukone’s ‘atrocious’ outfit at FIFA World Cup final confuses fans)

The video was shot ahead of Deepika's appearance at the FIFA World Cup 2022. She unveiled the trophy before the final match between Argentina and France. The box for the trophy was designed by Louis Vuitton, of which Deepika is an international ambassador.

Deepika's long-time makeup artiste Sandhya Shekhar took the lead in the video as she massages the actor's face with products from her line of cosmetics. The video showed a deep look at Deepika's laugh lines and wrinkles as she smiled brightly in the makeup chair. Her fans loved her for not trying to hide the texture of her real skin.

The video was also shared on subreddit Bolly Blinds and Gossip, where fans praised Deepika. “I think it’s great that she’s showing her real skin. Her skin looks normal for someone in their mid to late 30s. We need more of this!” Another wrote, “So happy they are showing her real skin! Especially wrinkles.” A person wrote, “I love the laugh lines on her face. My grandparents say it is the sign of a life well-lived and enjoyed.” “She looks gorgeous as usual,” wrote another.

While Deepika's natural beauty got a lot of love from fans, they did not appreciate the makeup and outfit she wore to the FIFA event. Dressed in a Louis Vuitton ensemble, Deepika got trolled for her look. She, however, maintained that she felt comfortable in it. "It's a very special look by my very dear friend Nicolas (Ghesquière). And what I love about it is that it's so perfect for what we are going to do which is unveiling the trophy. But at the same time it's really comfortable," she said in a video.

Deepika will soon be seen in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan. The film is directed by Sidharth Anand and also stars John Abraham.

