Deepika Padukone returns to Instagram after almost two-month break, here's what she posted

Deepika Padukone shared her first Instagram post in 56 days on Monday. Although she has been liking and commenting on posts shared by her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, she had not shared anything since the first week of May.

However, Deepika Padukone shared two pictures on Monday. The actor shared a post summing up the 'Expectation v/s Reality' of her life. In the first picture, she was seen performing the Chakrasana, also known as the Urdhva Dhanurasana, at her gym. In the second picture, she was seen curled up on a sofa, squeezing in a quick nap.





Her post received love from many Bollywood stars. Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan and Athiya Shetty were among the first ones to like the picture. Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda had also double-tapped the picture to show her love. Fans dropped comments on the post, sharing that they missed her on the platform.

"Love you queen. Missed you so much," a fan commented. "Finally Deepika is posting again....after a long time," another added. "We Missed you Sunshine," a third added.

Deepika's last post was on May 2. The actor had shared helpline numbers for those struggling with mental health issues during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. "As millions of us (me and my family included) strive to stay afloat, let us not forget that our emotional well-being in this current crisis, is equally important! Remember, You Are Not Alone. We are in this Together. And most importantly, there is Hope!" she had said, sharing the post.

Although she had not posted anything since May, Deepika had logged into the platform and commented on a post shared by Ranveer last week. The actor had shared new pictures from a recent photoshoot. Deepika took to the comments section and declared, ‘mine’ in all caps.

Deepika has a slew of projects in the pipeline. These include Pathan, with Shah Rukh Khan; Fighter, with Hrithik Roshan; a cinematic adaptation of the Mahabharata, in which she will play Draupadi; the Hindi remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan; Nag Ashwin’s next with Prabhas; and Shakun Batra’s next, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.