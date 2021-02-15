Deepika Padukone reveals all her 'alter egos' in trippy new dance video. Watch

Actor Deepika Padukone has shared an energetic video on Instagram, featuring her and all her 'alter egos'. The video showed the actor dancing by herself, only to be joined by several Deepika clones, created via digital trickery.

She captioned the post, "Me...And all my alter egos." Deepika wore a yellow jacket over a sporty pink top and bottoms. She recently purged her Instagram account, and began afresh in the new year.

Her fans took to the comments section to heap praises on her. One person described her as a 'rockstar', while another admired her beauty.

Deepika was recently at the receiving end of trolling, and decided to name and shame the person who sent her abusive messages. "Wow! Your family & friends must be soo proud of you…” she wrote in an Instagram Story, sharing a screengrab of her DMs. She deleted the post shortly afterwards, however.

Deepika will be seen next in Kabir Khan’s sports drama, 83, alongside husband Ranveer Singh. The film was supposed to release last summer but has been indefinitely delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also read: Deepika Padukone slams troll for abusive DMs, says 'Your family and friends must be so proud; deletes post later

She is working on Shakun Batra’s next with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday; she also has Nag Ashwin’s next with Prabhas; Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham; Fighter with Hrithik Roshan; the Hindi remake of Hollywood film The Intern; and the cinematic adaptation of the epic Mahabharata.