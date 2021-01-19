IND USA
Deepika Padukone reveals first thing she does after waking up, answers fan questions

Actor Deepika Padukone answered quirky questions in an Instagram Ask Me Anything session on Tuesday.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 03:43 PM IST
Deepika Padukone poses in a large kitchen ahead of her AMA session.

Actor Deepika Padukone in an Instagram Ask Me Anything session answered some quirky questions for fans, who wanted to know her cooking preferences and daily habits.

The actor responded to questions on camera, with costume changes between posts. She shared the first Instagram Story, announcing the session, on Tuesday afternoon. She followed it up with her first answer, to the question "What's your favourite food that you make?"

"I'd say cookies, I'm more fond of baking than cookies. So, cookies are my strength," Deepika replied. She moved on to the second question: "What's the first thing you do when you wake up?"

She replied, "The first thing I do when I wake up is... I put my alarm off." When a person off-camera asked if there's anything else, Deepika just smiled. Her third post was a shout-out to a fan from Nagpur. Deepika said that she's never been there, but hopes to visit soon.

Deepika Padukone answers fan questions.

Two of the short videos appeared to have been shot inside a large kitchen. It's unclear if the kitchen is Deepika's own. One video showed her getting her hair done.

Also read: Deepika Padukone says Ranveer Singh keeps on asking why she manages home herself, even orders groceries

Deepika recently featured on the cover of Femina magazine. In the accompanying profile, she said that she deals with all the domestic problems herself and her husband Ranveer Singh often asks her why she doesn't let someone else handle it. She said that she does not know any way other than to be completely hands-on.

