Deepika Padukone reveals she and her family 'are very different' from Ranveer Singh: 'We're extremely sensitive but...'

Actor Deepika Padukone has spoken about how her husband, actor Ranveer Singh is a 'tactile person' but she and her family are 'very different'. In a new interview, Deepika also said that she and her family 'often find it hard to communicate' how they feel.

Deepika Padukone is the daughter of former badminton player Prakash Padukone and his wife Ujjala Padukone. She has a younger sister, Anisha Padukone, who is a golfer. Ranveer Singh is the son of Jagjit Singh Bhavnani and Anju Bhavnani. He also has an elder sister Ritika Bhavnani.

In an interview with Indian Express, Deepika said about Ranveer, “I think because I have a cheerleader in him, I am able to make bolder choices. I feel the same, but I am less expressive. He is someone who feels but is also able to articulate it. He is a tactile person, likes to hug and kiss. Me and my family are very different. We feel a lot, we are extremely sensitive and emotional people, but often we find it hard to communicate or articulate how we feel.”

Deepika said that the couple have rubbed off on each other over the years. She spoke about reading some of Ranveer's interviews where he said that if Deepika hadn't been in his life, his life would have turned out differently. Recalling that Ranveer had said that he would have handled his success 'very differently', Deepika said that she appreciated that.

Speaking on her favourite film of Ranveer, Deepika said, “I would say Band Baaja Baraat. I have seen Lootera, Gully Boy, and all of his other films. We have worked together in three films, but there was a certain rawness and innocence in that performance that trumps all of the other films he has done. Gully Boy is an all-time favourite performance of his, but right now if I have to say, it would be Band Baaja Baraat.”

Meanwhile, Deepika was last seen in 83 alongside Ranveer. She will be seen next in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan, a drama on modern-day relationships. In the film, she will essay the role of Alisha. The film also features Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur.

Jointly backed by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios in association with Shakun's Jouska Films, Gehraiyaan is an Amazon Original film that will start streaming from February 11.

Apart from Gehraiyaan, Deepika has films like Pathan, Project K and Fighter in the pipeline. Pathan reunites the actor with Shah Rukh Khan. Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, the film is expected to be released by 2022 end. Nag Ashwin's sci-fi movie Project K will see Deepika opposite actor Prabhas. In Fighter, also directed by Siddharth, she will share the screen with Hrithik Roshan.

