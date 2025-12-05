Deepika Padukone reviews Dhurandhar, declares husband Ranveer Singh’s film is 'worth every minute'

Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh lit up social media on Friday after Deepika shared an emotional review of Ranveer’s latest release, Dhurandhar. The film, which opened to mostly positive audience reactions, is already showing strong momentum at the box office and Deepika’s heartfelt endorsement has added to the buzz. Deepika Padukone posts a heartfelt review of Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar.

Deepika reviews Ranveer's Dhurandhar

The actor took to her Instagram Stories soon after watching the film and posted a glowing note for her husband. “Dhurandhar has been watched and is worth every minute of those 3.36 hours. So do yourself a favour and get to the cinema hall now!” she wrote. Praising Ranveer, she added, “So incredibly proud of you, Ranveer Singh,” followed by a kiss emoji. She also congratulated the entire cast and crew on the film’s release.

A screenshot of Deepika Padukone's Insgaram Story.

Dhurandhar's box office performance

While Dhurandhar began with a lukewarm start at the box office, opening across 5000 screens with advance bookings of just over ₹9 crore, word of mouth quickly turned the tide. Morning shows recorded under 16% occupancy, but by afternoon, viewership jumped to over 28% as positive reviews poured in. According to Sacnilk, the film had collected ₹17.44 crore net in India by 6 pm, significantly improving its chances of crossing the ₹20 crore mark by the end of the day. Trade analysts had initially predicted a Day 1 total of ₹15–18 crore, but the film’s late-day surge appears to have surpassed expectations.

Dhurandhar's review

In its review, Hindustan Times noted, “The performances are what keep you invested. Ranveer Singh plays a part unlike anything he has attempted before. He is completely restrained, saving his rage for the moments that demand it… Akshaye Khanna matches Ranveer beat for beat… Sanjay Dutt slips naturally into a role that thrives on machismo.”

Dhurandhar features a powerful ensemble cast, led by Ranveer Singh. Akshaye Khanna delivers a compelling performance as the calculating Rehman, bringing a mix of restraint and menace to the screen. Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R Madhan add to this stellar star cast directed by Aditya Dhar.