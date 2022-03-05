Deepika Padukone's all-red airport look reminds fans of Zomato delivery, Formula One. Watch

Actor Deepika Padukone was on Saturday morning spotted at the Mumbai airport as she flew out of the city. In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Deepika was seen arriving at the airport in her car. After getting off her car, she smiled at the paparazzi stationed there. Reacting to pictures and videos from there, many fans that her outfit for the outing looked too similar to Zomato delivery executives. (Also Read | Pathaan teaser: Shah Rukh Khan finally announces comeback film, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham introduce him)

Deepika Padukone gave different poses for the paparazzi. She also flashed the victory sign before entering the airport. For her travel, Deepika wore a red sweater, shiny leather pants, and a red cap. She tied her hair in a bun, wore heels, and sported a handbag.

Reacting to the video, fans dropped comments about the actor's outfit. A person wrote, "That looks like a super uncomfy airport outfit." A fan also said, "Zomato delivery" while another said, "Zomato girl." A person commented, "Looking like a formula 1 chauffeur."

A few of her fans also referred to her husband-actor Ranveer Singh's unusual fashion choices. "Is her stylist now Ranveer Singh?" asked a fan. "Husband's fashion sense is rubbing off on her," commented a person. "Now she looks like Ranveer's wife," said a person. "Now we can say she is Ranveer Singh's partner," wrote a person.

A few of the fans also praised her. A fan said, "And the queen is here!! She looks so beautiful!!" "Her smile is best!!" said another fan. "Hot!!! She carries herself so well in this red hot outfit," read another comment.

Deepika will be seen next in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Recently, she and John had unveiled Shah Rukh's first look in Pathaan in a teaser. Sharing a clip on Instagram, she had written, "Pathaan is here! In cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. @iamsrk @thejohnabraham #SiddharthAnand @yrf."

She also has Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan. The movie is slated to arrive in cinemas on January 26, 2023. Deepika is also working in Nag Ashwin's sci-fi movie Project K opposite Prabhas.

Recently, Deepika was seen in the film Gehraiyaan which also featured Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. Shakun Batra's directorial Gehraiyaan released on Amazon Prime Video. Actors Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor also featured in the film.

