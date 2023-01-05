Deepika Padukone looks mysterious in Project K poster; fans compare it to Dune: 'Am I the only one seeing Zendaya?'

Deepika Padukone fans were treated to not only a new poster of the actor from Pathaan, but also from her other upcoming film, Project K. Hours after Shah Rukh Khan wished Deepika with her Pathaan poster, makers of Project K also shared a poster of Deepika from their film, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas. Reacting to an orange and brown poster, in which only Deepika's silhouette was seen as she posed against the sun, presumably on the top of a mountain hill, fans compared it to Dune. The 2021 Hollywood film featured Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya, among others. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan shares Deepika Padukone's Pathaan poster on birthday

Sharing Deepika Padukone's Project K poster on Instagram, the film's production house Vyjayanthi Movies, wrote, "Here's wishing our @deepikapadukone a very happy birthday." The text ‘a hope in the dark’ was written on the poster. Resharing the post on Instagram Stories, Deepika's Project K co-star Prabash, too, wished the actor, and wrote, "Wishing the super gorgeous and talented Deepika Padukone a wonderful birthday and a year full of successes." Project K, which has been simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi languages, marks Deepika's Telugu film debut and also her first movie with Prabhas.

Reacting to Deepika's Project K poster, an Instagram user wrote, "Man, this is giving vibes like Dune." A person also commented, "Am I the only one seeing Zendaya from Dune in this poster?" A few other comments simply read, "Dune?"

Zendaya in a still from her 2021 film Dune.

Dune, which was released in 2021, is the first part of a two-part adaptation of the 1965 novel by Frank Herbert. Set in the distant future, the film follows Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) as his family, the noble House Atreides, is thrust into a war for the deadly and inhospitable desert planet Arrakis. As per previous reports, Project K is also set in a futuristic world and deals with the aftermath of war.

Project K, produced by Vyajayanthi Movies and directed by Nag Ashwin, is an action film. It is expected to hit theatres in 2023. Last year, during the film's shoot in Hyderabad, it was reported that Deepika was admitted to hospital after facing health issues. However, later, the film’s producer had quashed rumours of Deepika being unwell on set, and being rushed to a hospital.

