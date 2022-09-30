Deepika Padukone spotted at Mumbai airport with mother after reports of hospitalisation. Watch

Actor Deepika Padukone made her first appearance amid rumours of her hospitalisation recently. On Thursday night, she was snapped arriving at Mumbai airport. Her mother Ujjala Padukone was also accompanying her as they jetted off to an unknown destination. Also read: Deepika Padukone reacts as Urvashi Rautela kisses her on a flight

In a video shared by paparazzi, Deepika is seen getting down from her car. She wore a black high-neck top underneath a striped sweater and paired it with denim and boots. She had her hair tied while also sporting a face mask. Before entering the terminal gate, Deepika paused for seconds and posed for the cameras.

Earlier this week, Pinkvilla had claimed Deepika had to be admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital. Reportedly, the actor underwent several tests for almost half of the day as she complained about feeling uneasy. While reports also claim that she is better now, it left fans worried about her.

On seeing Deepika, fans extended their love with get-well-soon messages. A user commented on the video, “I think she will be going US for heart treatment... She was suffering some heart disease. Get well soon.” “She's with her mom,” added a fan.

Earlier this year, Deepika Padukone was once reportedly rushed to a hospital while she was filming for her upcoming Project K with Prabhas in Hyderabad. It’s believed that her heart rate increased. Reports also added that she stayed at Kamineni Hospital after the incident for a health check-up. However, Deepika has not confirmed either reports till now.

Deepika was last seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan, with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will be next seen in Pathaan, which marks Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback after four years.

