Deepika Padukone seen with Shah Rukh Khan in leaked Jawan pics as they shoot for a special song for his new film

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan reunited for a shoot in Mumbai on Tuesday. As per multiple reports, the Pathaan co-actors were spotted shooting for a special song for Shah Rukh's forthcoming action film, Jawan, in photos shared on paparazzi and fan pages. Both Deepika and Shah Rukh wore white shirts with black pants and black boots in the leaked pictures from the set. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan unveils his battered, bruised look for Atlee’s Jawan; fans can’t keep calm

In some of the photos, Deepika Padukone, who had her hair tied in a ponytail, also wore a red scarf. She and Shah Rukh also carried red shirts as they danced on set during the song's shoot. Fans reacted to their latest photos, and said they could not wait to see them together again on the big screen, even if only in a song. "This is fab, can't wait (fire emoji)," commented a fan on their photos shared on Instagram.

Shah Rukh has been busy working on Jawan, which also features Nayanthara. The movie will also have Vijay Sethupathi in a negative role. Jawan is written and directed by Atlee and backed by Shah Rukh's wife, Gauri Khan. The film will be released this year in theatres worldwide in five languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Last year in June, Shah Rukh had shared the teaser of his upcoming film. It gave fans a glimpse of Shah Rukh’s new look in the much-anticipated film. Around the same time, Shah Rukh had said that 'inevitable issues surrounding us' had led to the delay in Jawan. He also thanked film director Atlee for 'making his dream come to life'.

Shah Rukh Khan was reportedly shooting for his upcoming films Dunki and Jawan simultaneously. After the success of his last film Pathaan, which was released in January, he will be again seen in a rugged avatar in Jawan. The initial shoot began for the action film began in 2021. The movie has reportedly been shot in Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Rajasthan and Mumbai.

