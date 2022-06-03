Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Jawan teaser: Shah Rukh Khan unveils his battered, bruised look for Atlee’s film; fans can’t keep calm. Watch
bollywood

Jawan teaser: Shah Rukh Khan unveils his battered, bruised look for Atlee’s film; fans can’t keep calm. Watch

  • Jawan teaser: Shah Rukh Khan has unveiled the teaser of his upcoming film, which is being directed by Atlee. The teaser gives a first look at the actor's look.
Shah Rukh Khan in a still from the teaser of Jawan.
Shah Rukh Khan in a still from the teaser of Jawan.
Published on Jun 03, 2022 02:17 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Entertainment Desk

‘Shah Rukh Khan put an end to all speculations as he dropped a one-minute thirty second teaser for his upcoming Atlee film Jawan. The teaser confirms the film’s title and also gives fans first look at Shah Rukh’s new look for the much-anticipated film. Fans have reacted with excitement to the announcement.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shah rukh khan idol shah rukh khan shah rukh khan's daughter + 1 more
shah rukh khan idol shah rukh khan shah rukh khan's daughter
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 03, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out