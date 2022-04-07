Shah Rukh Khan spotted shooting for next project, fans are convinced he is working on Atlee's Lion

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted shooting for an upcoming project in Mumbai on Thursday evening. As soon as pictures of the actor from the shoot surfaced on social media, fans began speculating as to which project the actor was working on. Many are convinced that the actor has resumed shooting for Tamil filmmaker Atlee's next, rumoured to be titled Lion. However, there is no confirmation on that development. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan, rumoured to work with Atlee, gives him a shoutout; fans react

In a picture shared by fan clubs on social media, Shah Rukh can be seen sitting in the driving seat of what appears to be a truck. The actor's face is covered with a cloth with only his eyes and hair partially visible. Some crew members are also standing in the foreground. Fan clubs began sharing the picture with the hashtag #Lion, a reference to Atlee's next film.

One fan shared on social media, "This is King Khan on the set of Lion for sure." Another posted the picture on Instagram and wrote, "So it is confirmed that SRK has begun the shoot of Atlee sir's Lion." In the past, several reports have claimed that Shah Rukh is starring in Atlee's Lion although neither the actor, nor the filmmaker have confirmed it yet.

Shah Rukh had himself added fuel to the rumours recently. On Tuesday evening, the actor tweeted that he was sitting with the filmmaker, discussing Vijay's Beast. "Sitting with @Atlee_dir who is as big a fan of @actorvijay as I am. Wishing the best for beast to the whole team…trailer looks meaner…. Leaner… stronger," he wrote alongside Beast's trailer. This led fans to speculate that they were discussing the film.

Last year too, pictures of Shah Rukh shooting in Pune hinted that he was working for Atlee's film. Dressed in an all-black ensemble, Shah Rukh had posed with the staffers of Pune Metro. He was also seen signing autographs. Blurry images of the actor at the platform of the Pune metro station had also surfaced online.

But before all that, Shah Rukh is set to return to theatres with the action-thriller drama Pathaan. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Pathaan will mark Shah Rukh's comeback to movies after almost four years. It will hit theatres on January 25, 2023. This will be Shah Rukh's first release in over four years.

