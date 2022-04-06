Shah Rukh Khan, rumoured to work with Atlee, gives him a shoutout; fan says: 'King has given a hint for Lion'

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, rumoured to headline an actioner with filmmaker Atlee, gave him a shoutout recently. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday evening, Shah Rukh revealed that he was sitting with Atlee. He also said that they are big fans of actor Vijay. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan poses with Saudi Arabia minister in unseen pic, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar also spotted. See here)

Shah Rukh tweeted, "Sitting with @Atlee_dir who is as big a fan of @actorvijay as I am. Wishing the best for beast to the whole team…trailer looks meaner…. Leaner… stronger!!"

Sitting with @Atlee_dir who is as big a fan of @actorvijay as I am. Wishing the best for beast to the whole team…trailer looks meaner…. Leaner… stronger!!https://t.co/dV0LUkh4fI — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 5, 2022

Shah Rukh also shared Beast's trailer. Beast, a Tamil action thriller, is written and directed by Nelson and produced by Sun Pictures. The film stars Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu and Redin Kingsley.

Reacting to his tweet, a fan replied, "Thank you to the Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan sir for his tweet on #Beast trailer. Excellent gesture. He also admits he's a big fan of #ThalapathyVijay. Genuine appreciation for the brilliant trailer. Expecting #ThalapathyVijay and SRK in a film together."

Another person tweeted, "#BeastMovie ab hogee (will be now) super duper aadhbut (amazing) smash hit. In short, king has given a hint for #Lion. Can't wait for #Lion announcement." "This combo SRK-ATLEE will smash records," said another person. "If it was dropped then why srk is sitting atlee..This tweet is indirectly saying film with Atlee is pretty much on," said a fan.

"I thought it's an announcement," wrote a fan. "It is a hint btw. I can imagine Atlee smiling while reading SRK tweet. He is a so humble and amazing person," said a fan. "What see SRKians in this tweet it is the part - Sitting with Atlee we imagine the rest of the tweet 'discussing our new film'," commented another fan.

Last year, pictures of Shah Rukh shooting in Pune hinted that he was working for Atlee's film. As per reports, the film is titled Lion. Dressed in an all-black ensemble, Shah Rukh had posed with the staffers of Pune Metro. He was also seen signing autographs. Blurry images of the actor at the platform of the Pune metro station had also surfaced online.

In October 2019, in a Twitter Ask Me Anything (AMA) session, Atlee was asked about working with Shah Rukh. He had said, “I have a huge amount of love and respect for #SRK sir and he also loves my work. Soon, hopefully, we will do something about it.” Within a few weeks, Atlee's wife Priya Mohan had shared a photo of the couple posing with Shah Rukh, fuelling speculations of them working together. The movie also reportedly stars Nayantara.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is set to make return to theatres with the action-thriller drama Pathaan. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Pathaan will mark Shah Rukh's comeback to movies after almost four years. It will hit theatres on January 25, 2023.

