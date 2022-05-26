Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Deepika Padukone serves jaw-dropping look at Elvis premiere at Cannes Film Festival. Ranveer Singh calls her a 'queen'
Deepika Padukone arrived for the grand premiere of the film Elvis at the Cannes Film Festival in a dramatic gown with bulky sleeves. 
Deepika Padukone poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film Elvis at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. (AP)(Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Published on May 26, 2022 07:26 AM IST
Deepika Padukone has been surprising her fans with her fashion choices at the Cannes Film Festival each day. She took her red carpet style a notch higher on Wednesday as she walked the red carpet in a bulky golden and black gown with massive sleeves. She is a jury member at the festival this year and walked the red carpet for the screening of the film, Elvis. Also read: Deepika Padukone struggled to walk in her orange gown during latest Cannes Film Festival outing. See pics

As Deepika shared a few pictures of her regal look on Instagram, husband Ranveer Singh called her a “Queen” in the comments section. Her fans were awestruck at her latest appearance. A fan commented, “I don’t know how many times my jaw has dropped at this point.” Another said, “Really Amazing, Fantastic, Gorgeous !!!!Don't have a word.” One more fan said, “Giving out those MALEFICENT vibes!!!” A fan even called her, “The Mother of Cannes.”

Deepika Padukone shared her photos on Instagram. 
Deepika Padukone poses for photographers at Cannes. (AP) (AP)
Wednesday was perhaps the glitziest evening of the 12-day festival as the world premiere of Elvis was an event to remember. The highly anticipated film from Australia's Baz Luhrmann is a typical explosion of colour and break-neck editing. Baz wore a rhinestone Elvis belt buckle and a shiny ring with his tuxedo as he walked the red carpet.

Other who made an impression at the premiere were Sharon Stone in a pair of Elvis-like aviator shades, and Brazilian model Adriana Lima with her baby bump, in what appeared to be a homage to Princess Leia's slave outfit from Return of the Jedi.

Earlier in the day, Deepika had shared pictures of her in a floral off-shoulder dress with matching floral boots. She was accompanied by Ranveer in Cannes since several days but the latter was spotted at filmmaker Karan Johar's birthday bash in Mumbai on Wednesday.

(With AFP inputs)

Topics
deepika padukone cannes film festival cannes
