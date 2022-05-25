Deepika Padukone struggled to walk in her orange gown during latest Cannes Film Festival outing. See pics

Deepika Padukone is a member of the jury at the Cannes Film Festival this season and has mostly kept her public appearances easy and comfortable. However, the actor's red carpet appearance on Tuesday turned out to be quite a struggle. She arrived at the venue in an elaborate orange gown with a train and was seen struggling to walk in the figure-hugging piece with the train hindering her path. Also read: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh click an epic lift selfie with Cannes Film Festival jury. See pic

Deepika posed with her fellow jury members at the event as they attended the screening of the film, L'innocent. Deepika's choice of attire looked dramatic with a bundle of pleated cloth behind her back but the actor's struggle with the train was real. Everytime she walked a little, she was seen bending down to bring the bundled up train from her side to her back. She was also seen walking in a peculiar way in the skirt that did not allow her to climb the stairs with ease.

Deepika Padukone with her fellow jury members at the screening of L'innocent at the Cannes Film Festival. (Reuters)(REUTERS)

Deepika shared pictures of the look on Instagram and her husband Ranveer Singh was among the first ones to shower her with praise. He commented, “This is everything!” with kiss eyes emoji and heart emoticon. Neha Dhupia also called her "stunning" in the comments section. Deepika Padukone posted her pics on Instagram.

Earlier, during the inauguration of the India pavilion at Cannes 2022 last week, she spoke about how Indian cinema has come a long way. “I feel we have a long way to go as a country, I feel really proud to be here as an Indian and to be representing the country. But when we look back at 75 Years of Cannes, I have said earlier also that there have been only a handful of Indian films, and Indian talent that have been able to make it and I feel like collectively as a nation today we have it," she said.

Deepika will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film Pathaan. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, will also star John Abraham. She will also be seen sharing the screen for the first time with Hrithik Roshan in Fighter, which will be released in September of next year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON