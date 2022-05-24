Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh click an epic lift selfie with Cannes Film Festival jury. See pic

Actor-couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who are currently attending the Cannes Film Festival, posed for a picture with actor Rebecca Hall and director Asghar Farhadi. In a picture shared by a fan account on Instagram, they are seen inside an elevator posing for a picture. Deepika was seen in a white outfit while Ranveer Singh opted for a pink and white one. (Also Read | Deepika Padukone is a vision in black as she walks the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival. See pics)

In the picture, their expressions were seen in a mirror inside the elevator. Ranveer was seen with his mouth open, seemingly screaming. Deepika who had her hand on his shoulder looked at Rebecca and laughed. The English actor was also seen smiling. Asghar looked at the mirror and smiled. Several other people were also seen inside the elevator.

A fan also shared pictures on Instagram she clicked with Deepika and Ranveer in Cannes. The fan posted a selfie with Deepika, who was seen wearing her black string dress. She captioned the post, "I am so happy and grateful to met @deepikapadukone I thank you for your kindness and I hope to see you again very soon." In her selfie with Ranveer, the actor was seen wearing a white vest and matching sunglasses. A fan also shared pictures on Instagram. The fan also clicked a selfie with Ranveer.

Recently, Deepika travelled to Cannes where she is part of the eight-member jury. The other jury members are Asghar, Rebecca, Vincent Lindon, Ladj Ly, Jasmine Trinca, Noomi Rapace, Jeff Nichols, and Joachim Trier.

A few days later, Ranveer flew to Cannes to join her. The actor's travel to Cannes was seemingly a last-minute decision. After Deepika shared her Cannes day three look on Instagram, Ranveer commented, "Killing me. Ok! That's it! I'm taking a flight." He was later seen at the Mumbai airport taking a flight. After reaching Cannes, Ranveer also partied with Deepika and Rebecca.

Meanwhile, Deepika will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film Pathaan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film will also star John Abraham. She will also be seen for the first time with Hrithik Roshan in Fighter, which will be released in September of next year.

Ranveer has several projects in the pipeline including Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Shankar's remake of his hit film Anniyan, and Rohit Shetty's Cirkus.

