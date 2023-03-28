Deepika Padukone walks past American singer Jason Derulo without noticing him at airport, watch

Deepika Padukone made a remarkable appearance in a huge camouflage overcoat as she arrived at the Mumbai airport in the wee hours of Tuesday. As a video of her appearance was shared online, many noticed that she seems to have walked past American singer and songwriter Jason Derulo who was standing right at the gate, without noticing him. He also seems to have not noticed her while he stood facing the entry gate. Also read: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh fans defend couple as she ignores his gesture at event

Deepika Padukone and Jason Derulo were spotted at the Mumbai airport early Tuesday. (Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deepika looked fresh and happy as she reached the airport at around 4 am. She was in a green camouflage t-shirt paired with olive green pants and a green and orange camouflage overcoat. She had her hair neatly tied in an overhead bun and wore sunglasses.

A paparazzo shared a video of Deepika from the airport on Instagram and some fans spotted Jason Derulo also standing at the entry gate in an all-black look but with his back to Deepika. The latter seems to have then walked past him as she headed for her flight but not before she paused for a moment to smile for the paparazzi. Jason is known for his hit songs like Wiggle, Talk Dirty, Want to Want Me, It Girl and the Jalebi Baby remix and had arrived in India for a professional commitment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An Instagram user commented on the video, “Did she ignore Jason Derulo??” Another person commented, “Hahahah Jason Derulo! Poor guy is ignored.” One more said, “Deepika probably not knowing who’s Jason Derulo is such a queen move.”

Deepika Padukone and Jason Derulo were spotted at the Mumbai airport early Tuesday. (Varinder Chawla)

Some also commented on Deepika's choice of overcoat, with some calling her overdressed. One noticed she had worn the same outfit a few days ago and this time she had simply flipped it inside out.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deepika is currently working on Siddharth Anand's Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Project K with Prabhas. She is often seen travelling in and out of the city. Fighter would be her first film with Hrithik and second with Siddharth after their recent hit, Pathaan. It is scheduled to release in theatres exactly a year after Pathaan's release, on January 25 next year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.