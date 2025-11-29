Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone set to marry businessman Rohan Acharya: Report

Actor Deepika Padukone's sister, Anisha Padukone, is all set to tie the knot with businessman Rohan Acharya soon. While the family is yet to make an official announcement, this was reported by Deccan Chronicle. Rohan is the great-grandson of legendary filmmaker Bimal Roy and is the brother of Disha Acharya, who is married to Sunny Deol’s son, Karan Deol. Deepika Padukone with her family--father Prakash Padukone, mother Ujjala and sister Anisha.

More details on the wedding

The report adds that, according to a source close to the family, a formal statement from the family is expected soon. Both Anisha and Rohan are extremely private about their relationship and have kept it away from the spotlight. Ranveer Singh could well have played cupid. Ranveer’s parents and Sumit Acharya are very close. It’s a wonderful family, and Anisha and Rohan naturally clicked as they met over several gatherings,” the source said.

Neither Anisha nor Rohan has made any comments or officially announced their wedding yet.

Anisha is the younger daughter of badminton legend Prakash Padukone and wife Ujjala. She is the director of The Live Love Laugh Foundation started by her sister Deepika Padukone. She actively works towards raising awareness around mental health and depression.

In an old interview to Hindustan Times, Deepika had said, "Anisha is someone who doesn’t mince her words but at the same time, she is so articulate and sensitive that she knows how to put across her views without hurting the other person. She won’t say anything just to make me feel good about myself. I know she has loved (Goliyon Ki Raasleela) Ram-Leela.”

Meanwhile, Deepika was last seen in Singham Again, helmed by Rohit Shetty. The film also starred Ranveer, Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff among others. It was released in theatres last year. She is working with Shah Rukh Khan on his next film, King.