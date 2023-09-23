Film festival in memory of Dev Anand's 100th birth anniversary kicks off across India. Check details here

A film festival celebrating the 100th birth anniversary of screen icon Dev Anand is being held this weekend on September 23 and 24, organised by the Film Heritage Foundation (FHF). Dev Anand, star of films such as Hum Dono, Tere Ghar Ke Samne, CID, and Guide, is being honoured ahead of his birth anniversary on September 26 with a gala titled Dev Anand@100 – Forever Young. (Also Read: Dev Anand’s Juhu home to be turned into a 22-floor tower; read more details)

Details about the gala

September 26, 2023 marks Dev Anand's 100th birth anniversary

The two-day celebration, held jointly in association with NFDC-NFAI (National Film Development Corporation Of India – National Film Archive of India) and PVR INOX, is being conducted across 30 cities and 55 cinema halls all over India.

Movies being screened

The FHF, founded by filmmaker and archivist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, has curated a collection of four of the actor’s movies for the showcase: CID (1956), Guide (1965), Jewel Thief (1967), and Johny Mera Naam (1970). All four films are directed by the legendary filmmaker, Vijay Anand. The first two star Waheeda Rehman opposite Dev Anand. While Vyjayanthimala plays the leading lady in the spy thriller heist film Jewel Thief, Hema Malini is cast opposite Dev Anand in the last one.

Where can you watch the movies?

Audiences in cities including, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Trivandrum, Chennai, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Kolkata, Guwahati, Indore, Jaipur, Nagpur, New Delhi, Gwalior, Rourkela, Kochi, and Mohali, will get an opportunity to watch these landmark films of Dev Anand restored by NFCDC-NFAI in 4K resolution for the big screen. One can book their seats on BookMyShow.

This festival follows FHF's Bachchan Back To The Beginning and Dilip Kumar – Hero Of Heroes. According to the organisers, this is also the first time a government body has collaborated with a not-for-profit organisation for a film festival of such scale. The restoration of the films for Dev Anand@100 – Forever Young was undertaken as part of the National Film Heritage Mission and funded by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Among those attending the screening of Johnny Mera Naam on Saturday in Mumbai are Waheeda Rehman, Jackie Shroff, and the family of Dev Anand.

