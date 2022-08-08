Deva Deva: Ranbir Kapoor gets a training montage with Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt in new Brahmastra song

On Monday, Alia Bhatt unveiled the second song, Deva Deva from her upcoming film Brahmastra, with Ranbir Kapoor. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film narrates the story of astraverse where Ranbir plays the role of Shiva and Alia appears as Isha, his love interest. The new song captures the essence of Ranbirs journey as agni astra. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt didn't tell Ayan Mukerji they were dating)

The devotional song starts with a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor training and playing with his fire in the woods as the agni astra. All about praising Lord Shiva, the earworm is packed with creative visuals. It also features Alia and Amitabh Bachchan. Deva Deva is composed by Pritam, sung by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi, and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Sharing the video, Alia Bhatt wrote, “Feel the fire within Deva Deva out now!!!” Reacting to the song, a fan said, “Arijit...is irreplaceable no one in this world can sing so soulfull except him.” “OMG… Deva Deva.... Goosebumps,” added another one.

Talking about the song, previously director Ayan Mukerji said in a post, “A song in which our protagonist Shiva finally unlocks his powers. And in doing this, he fills all the fire around him with divine energy. Like Lord Shiva sitting cross-legged in dhyaan (meditation)… the first image of meditation in this entire Universe. A song in which our hero Shiva achieves his potential by understanding that to control the fire outside, he needs to first… Feel the fire within."

“A song that has given me so much energy since Pritam (Dada) created it…Given me strength whenever things have been tough… I've truly listened to it before every big meeting I had to take in the last few years. Given me dance when I've played it to my friends in the middle of the night. Given me moments of singing loudly and badly in the car when I'm driving around alone. Most importantly, give soul to my life andBrahmastra (which is one and the same thing)!” he further added about how the song has created an impact.

Brahmastra will release onrelease on September 9 in four other languages – Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. While it marks the first collaboration between Ranbir and his wife Alia, it also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy.

