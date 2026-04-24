Deven Bhojani recalls avoiding Shah Rukh Khan on set, didn't greet him: ‘Had heard he's very arrogant, threw tantrums’

Actor Deven Bhojani recently revisited his on-set memories with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The actor admitted that early in their collaboration, he was so influenced by rumours of Shah Rukh being arrogant and throwing tantrums that he once held himself back from even greeting the superstar on set.

Deven Bhojani on working with Shah Rukh

Deven Bhojani recently worked with Shah Rukh Khan on Dunki.

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In an interview with Screen, Deven reflected on his experience of working with Shah Rukh. Prior to Dunki, the two had collaborated on the 1994 film Jaadu, which was later retitled Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke before its release in 2004.

During the conversation, Deven recalled his first meeting with Shah Rukh, admitting that he was initially hesitant to approach his Dunki co-star due to the many rumours surrounding the superstar. However, the superstar proved those notions wrong, going out of his way on the film’s sets to make Deven Bhojani feel valued and special.

Talking about working with Shah Rukh, Deven said, “Years ago, I did another film with Shah Rukh Khan. After Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, I did 20-25 films where I played the hero’s friend. There was one such film where I played Shah Rukh’s friend. I don’t know if that film was released or if it got delayed. Back then, I had heard Shah Rukh is very arrogant, threw tantrums, speaks very rudely. It was my first day on set…

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{{^usCountry}} “Since I was new, I introduced myself to everyone. But I kept wondering if I should go and speak to SRK or not. I hesitated thinking what if he insults me. I was learning my lines in a corner, and someone tapped me from behind. It was him, he introduced himself and praised my work in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, that’s when all the rumours about him were busted. Shah Rukh was so down to earth, he told me that he had seen Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar just a few days back with Mansoor, and he loved my work so much that he took my details from Mansoor,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Since I was new, I introduced myself to everyone. But I kept wondering if I should go and speak to SRK or not. I hesitated thinking what if he insults me. I was learning my lines in a corner, and someone tapped me from behind. It was him, he introduced himself and praised my work in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, that’s when all the rumours about him were busted. Shah Rukh was so down to earth, he told me that he had seen Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar just a few days back with Mansoor, and he loved my work so much that he took my details from Mansoor,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Deven also looked back on his experience of working with Shah Rukh in Dunki, describing the superstar as incredibly warm and welcoming. He shared that it felt as though they had picked up right where they had left off. Recalling a moment from the shoot, Deven said that while filming a church scene, Shah Rukh suddenly began addressing him as “sir.” Curious, he asked why, and Shah Rukh explained that since the entire unit referred to him that way, he felt he should too. Deven added that Shah Rukh has a way of making people feel so valued and special that it eventually leaves you completely charmed by his affection. Shah Rukh Khan’s recent projects {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deven also looked back on his experience of working with Shah Rukh in Dunki, describing the superstar as incredibly warm and welcoming. He shared that it felt as though they had picked up right where they had left off. Recalling a moment from the shoot, Deven said that while filming a church scene, Shah Rukh suddenly began addressing him as “sir.” Curious, he asked why, and Shah Rukh explained that since the entire unit referred to him that way, he felt he should too. Deven added that Shah Rukh has a way of making people feel so valued and special that it eventually leaves you completely charmed by his affection. Shah Rukh Khan’s recent projects {{/usCountry}}

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Shah Rukh was last seen in the 2023 films Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, as well as a cameo in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. Pathan grossed ₹1055 crore worldwide, while Jawan brought in ₹1160 crore. Dunki was not as successful, bringing in ₹454 crore worldwide. He took a break in 2024 and began shooting for Siddharth Anand’s King last year. The film also stars his daughter Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone and others. It is slated for release this Christmas.

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