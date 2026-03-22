Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 3: Ranveer Singh tsunami crosses ₹500 crore; beats War, Dunki lifetime

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 3: Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar The Revenge again set a new record for the highest single-day box office collection by a Hindi film on Saturday. The spy thriller, starring Ranveer Singh, minted over ₹100 crore domestically in a day and over ₹150 crore worldwide, taking its global earnings past ₹500 crore in just three days. Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 3: Arjun Rampal in a still from the film.

Dhurandhar 2 box office update The spy thriller, a sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar, released in theatres on March 19 after record-breaking paid previews on March 18. The film earned ₹75 crore gross from paid previews, before adding ₹165 crore on the opening day. After this record-breaking start, Dhurandhar 2 saw a slight dip on Friday but still crossed ₹350 crore globally.

On Saturday, the film earned a record-breaking ₹113 crore net in India. This took its domestic tally to ₹339 crore net ( ₹404 crore gross) after three days. The Ranveer Singh film is now looking at a blockbuster Sunday. All bets are off, with trade insiders saying the film could even cross ₹130 crore net in a single day.

Overseas, the film has been an equally big phenomenon. After a $7 million opening, the sequel saw its first major dip on Friday. It eventually recovered on Saturday, with collections rising nearly 25%. The film has now earned $16 million internationally, bringing its global gross to an impressive ₹545 crore. A ₹700-crore opening weekend now looks like a formality for this unstoppable juggernaut.

Dhurandhar 2 shatters Bollywood records Dhurandhar 2 is now the highest-grossing Indian film of 2026, having overtaken Border 2’s ₹470-crore mark in just three days. It has also surpassed several other recent big hits, including spy thrillers like War ( ₹475 crore) and Tiger 3 ( ₹464 crore). On Saturday, Dhurandhar 2 also surpassed Shah Rukh Khan’s last release, Dunki. The Rajkumar Hirani film earned ₹470 crore worldwide upon its 2023 release.

Given its momentum, Dhurandhar 2 is almost certain to cross ₹700 crore worldwide on Sunday and enter the list of top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of all time.