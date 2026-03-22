Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 3: Ranveer Singh tsunami crosses ₹500 crore; beats War, Dunki lifetime
Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 3: Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's sensational film has reached ₹500 crore on its first Saturday.
Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 3: Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar The Revenge again set a new record for the highest single-day box office collection by a Hindi film on Saturday. The spy thriller, starring Ranveer Singh, minted over ₹100 crore domestically in a day and over ₹150 crore worldwide, taking its global earnings past ₹500 crore in just three days.
Dhurandhar 2 box office update
The spy thriller, a sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar, released in theatres on March 19 after record-breaking paid previews on March 18. The film earned ₹75 crore gross from paid previews, before adding ₹165 crore on the opening day. After this record-breaking start, Dhurandhar 2 saw a slight dip on Friday but still crossed ₹350 crore globally.
On Saturday, the film earned a record-breaking ₹113 crore net in India. This took its domestic tally to ₹339 crore net ( ₹404 crore gross) after three days. The Ranveer Singh film is now looking at a blockbuster Sunday. All bets are off, with trade insiders saying the film could even cross ₹130 crore net in a single day.
Overseas, the film has been an equally big phenomenon. After a $7 million opening, the sequel saw its first major dip on Friday. It eventually recovered on Saturday, with collections rising nearly 25%. The film has now earned $16 million internationally, bringing its global gross to an impressive ₹545 crore. A ₹700-crore opening weekend now looks like a formality for this unstoppable juggernaut.
Dhurandhar 2 shatters Bollywood records
Dhurandhar 2 is now the highest-grossing Indian film of 2026, having overtaken Border 2’s ₹470-crore mark in just three days. It has also surpassed several other recent big hits, including spy thrillers like War ( ₹475 crore) and Tiger 3 ( ₹464 crore). On Saturday, Dhurandhar 2 also surpassed Shah Rukh Khan’s last release, Dunki. The Rajkumar Hirani film earned ₹470 crore worldwide upon its 2023 release.
Given its momentum, Dhurandhar 2 is almost certain to cross ₹700 crore worldwide on Sunday and enter the list of top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of all time.
All about Dhurandhar 2
Apart from Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 also brings back R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller was released on March 19. The first Dhurandhar earned ₹1300 crore worldwide and is still playing in theatres three months after its December release. The sequel is expected to do even better.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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